IDEA Public Schools to hold weekend Covid vaccine clinics for children

In a partnership with DHR Health, IDEA Public Schools will host two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Brownsville and Mission campuses.

Dosages of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those five and older on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following dates.

• Saturday, November 13: IDEA Mission 1st Dose Clinic - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

• Saturday, November 20: IDEA Brownsville 1st Dose Clinic – 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

DHR Health will host an IDEA Day on Monday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. where IDEA families and staff will receive priority for vaccinations, according to a news release.