IDEA Public Schools to provide computers, tablets for students in upcoming academic year

IDEA Public Schools announced on Monday that they would be providing personal technology to all their students.

According to an IDEA news release, students will be provided with personal technology devices including computers or tablets to all students enrolled at IDEA in an effort to meet the challenges created by the coronavirus outbreak.

“One-to-one personal technology creates opportunities to meet the needs of every student with an intentional focus on structure and rigor to keep all scholars on track regardless of where the learning itself is taking place,” according to the release. “Technology allows for uninterrupted learning, regardless of possible restrictions placed on in-person schooling.”

