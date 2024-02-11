x

Identifican a Sospechoso en Apuñalamiento en McAllen

MCALLEN – La policía identificó al hombre acusado de apuñalar a un hombre de 19 años dentro de una tienda de McAllen.

Evert Rodríguez, de 48 años, de Mission, fue acusado de agresión agravada, un crimen de segundo grado.

El apuñalamiento sucedió en la tienda Home Goods en la cuadra 700 de E Expressway 83 el viernes por la noche.

La víctima sufrió una lesión de apuñalamiento en su hombro izquierdo, según una declaración del Departamento de la Policía de McAllen enviada el lunes.

La policía dice que Rodríguez aparenta ser un indigente.

Su fianza fue impuesta en $80,000 dólares.

