IMAS offering free admissions during McAllen COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The International Museum of Arts and Science will offer free admissions for those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine during McAllen’s latest vaccine clinic.

The clinic, set for Friday, April 30 at the McAllen Convention Center – located on 700 convention Center Blvd. – will have 2,000 first dose Moderna vaccines.

The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all supplies are exhausted, according to a news release from the city.

This is first come, first serve clinic and no pre-registering will be required for any individuals who are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Anyone who receives their first or second vaccine shot at the Friday clinic can show their vaccination card at the museums for free admission during the month of May, according to the news release.

Those planning to get vaccinated are being directed to download registration forms at the city of McAllen website.