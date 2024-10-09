Importancia de registrarse a un seguro médico
Angélica Ávila, agente de seguro en 'Affordable Health Insurance Agency', visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de la importancia de contratar un seguro médico.
En el mes noviembre comienza la temporada de registro para los seguros de salud en el Valle.
Número de contacto: 956 330 5871
Para más información sobre la agencia de seguro, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
