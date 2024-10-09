x

Importancia de registrarse a un seguro médico

19 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 1:58 PM October 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Angélica Ávila, agente de seguro en 'Affordable Health Insurance Agency', visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de la importancia de contratar un seguro médico. 

En el mes noviembre comienza la temporada de registro para los seguros de salud en el Valle. 

Número de contacto: 956 330 5871

Para más información sobre la agencia de seguro, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

