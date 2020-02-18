Imprisoned for leaking secrets, woman seeks Trump clemency

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A former government contractor sent to federal prison for leaking government secrets is pinning her hopes for early release on President Donald Trump. An attorney for Reality Winner says she's filed a clemency petition that includes about 4,500 letters of support with the Justice Department. But attorney Alison Grinter Allen said in an interview Tuesday said she hopes the president himself will directly intervene on Winner's behalf, as Trump has done in other prosecutions that he deemed unfair. A U.S. District Court Judge in Georgia sentenced Winner to five years imprisonment in August 2018 after she pleaded guilty to mailing a classified document to a news organization. Trump later tweeted that he considered Winner's crime to be “small potatoes.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.