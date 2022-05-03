Improvements for Commercial Traffic at Donna Int'l Bridge Underway

DONNA – The Donna-Rio Bravo port-of-entry will soon handle commercial vehicles.

The city of Donna says those commercial vehicles will not only bring goods to and from Mexico, it will also bring new jobs to the Rio Grande Valley.

When the bridge was built in 2010, it was designed with big rig traffic in mind.

Now the city is ready to start construction on non-commercial vehicle entrance roadways and an inspection booth to get them moving through.

City Manager Carlos Yerena says the technology they're installing has the capacity to cross 100 commercial trucks an hour.

Construction will start on those south bound lanes Wednesday morning.

Work is expected to be finished in Apr. 2020.

