In-person classes set to resume for Edinburg and Brownsville this month

Edinburg and Brownsville school districts will restart in-person learning on November 30.

Edinburg CISD will be giving students the option to continue in-person learning or resume online instruction.

The two school districts will have safety measures like tape on hallway floors indicating six feet distance and signs recommending the use of face covering and frequent hand washing.

