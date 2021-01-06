In video message, Trump tells supporters 'go home'
President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to "go home" but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.
The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
January 6, 2021
Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know you're hurt. But you have to go home now."
He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."
Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More News
News Video
-
Family mourns son killed in motorcycle crash
-
Amid pandemic, fewer pre-kindergarten students enroll at Donna ISD
-
Hidalgo County's second mass vaccination community clinic set for La Joya
-
City of Edinburg encourages community to stay active with new projects in...
-
Reports of inventory errors impacting local COVID-19 vaccine supply