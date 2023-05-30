Inaugurarán la vía que conecta a Edinburg y Harlingen
El nuevo conector desde Edinburg hasta Harlingen se abrirá este fin de semana.
Durante casi un año, cualquier persona que viniera de Edinburg por la autopista tenía que conducir hacia el oeste hasta la Sugar Road para poder hacer el retorno hacia el este.
TX-DOT dice que el paso elevado estará haciendo su transición durante la noche del viernes a la mañana del sábado.
