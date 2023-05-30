x

Inaugurarán la vía que conecta a Edinburg y Harlingen

6 hours 57 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, May 30 2023 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 3:06 PM May 30, 2023 in Noticias RGV

El nuevo conector desde Edinburg hasta Harlingen se abrirá este fin de semana.

Durante casi un año, cualquier persona que viniera de Edinburg por la autopista tenía que conducir hacia el oeste hasta la Sugar Road para poder hacer el retorno hacia el este.

TX-DOT dice que el paso elevado estará haciendo su transición durante la noche del viernes a la mañana del sábado.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days