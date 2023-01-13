x

Incentivo para adoptar animales

VALLE DEL RÍO GRANDE -- El gobierno federal estará dando un incentivo de $1,000 por adoptar un caballo o burro en el valle de Texas.

 

El Rio Grande Valley Showground en Mercedes estará brindando en adopcion 75 animales salvajes. 

 

Los animales son salvajes pero nunca han sido maltratados, y están al corriente en sus vacunas.


https://www.blm.gov/press-release/head-out-wild-horse-and-burro-event-mercedes-texas-0

