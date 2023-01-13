Incentivo para adoptar animales
VALLE DEL RÍO GRANDE -- El gobierno federal estará dando un incentivo de $1,000 por adoptar un caballo o burro en el valle de Texas.
El Rio Grande Valley Showground en Mercedes estará brindando en adopcion 75 animales salvajes.
Los animales son salvajes pero nunca han sido maltratados, y están al corriente en sus vacunas.
https://www.blm.gov/press-release/head-out-wild-horse-and-burro-event-mercedes-texas-0
Para más información vea el video adjunto.
More News
News Video
-
VIDEO: McAllen ISD student hit by school bus
-
Consumer Reports: Never use your oven for heat
-
Alamo bakery struggling amid rising cost of eggs
-
Alligator recovering after it was found with tape around its mouth
-
Teen charged in connection with parking lot shooting at Brownsville ISD campus...