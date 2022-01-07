Increase in Covid cases affecting Valley sports

The increase in COVID-19 cases is impacting community youth sports as parents pull their kids from teams.

"I'm coaching two teams, we started with about 11 to12 girls on each team,” girls basketball coach Laura Cantu said. “I'm now down to five on each team because of Covid."

City of Pharr spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said the city recently debated continuing outdoor activities.

The city of Pharr is partnering with PSJA ISD to use their facilities for practice and games, and the district is ultimately responsible for the area.

