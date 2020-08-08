Increase in deaths prompts Valley funeral homes to seek help

Coronavirus is taking the lives of so many people in the Rio Grande Valley .

They are more than just numbers. There is a person, a family, friends connected to every one.

The obituaries in The Monitor -- more than 100 people noted -- show three full pages of people who are gone. Although coronavirus is not listed as a cause of death, this is a reflection of our new reality.

The Monitor is posting record-breaking numbers. More than 100 with a death notice, compared to this date last year where they had just nine.

This is the new reality for funeral managers across the Valley. Timothy Brown says in his funeral more than 70 bodies wait, forcing him to seek FEMA and state help to deal with refrigeration and transfers.

Watch the video for the full story.