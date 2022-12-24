Increase in Property Taxes Set for Cameron Co. Residents

BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County residents can expect to see an increase on their property taxes after Oct. 31.

Commissioners voted to raise the rate by three-tenths of a penny, which amounts to an added $3 per every $100,000 valuation on properties.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the increase was necessary to help pay for debts on bonds, help recover costs for upgrades to Isla Blanca Park and litigation issues.

“The reality is as the county continues to grow, services continue to grow,” he said. “There are a lot of things the county needs to be addressing short term and long term, and unfortunately, like I said, there’s not enough revenue to cover all of the expenditures or wish list that everyone may have.”

The approved budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 also includes the costs for adding several new positions to county staff.

Those positions include a mental health officer for the county jail, a warrant officer for the courts system, a deputy constable and an animal shelter technician.