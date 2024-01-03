Increase in RSV cases among children in Cameron County attributed to holiday gatherings

It's been a busy RSV season in Cameron County with a spike in hospitalizations in babies and young children that started in November.

The hospitalizations continued into the New Year holiday, according to Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

“They have a lot of respiratory distress, coughing and choking episodes to the point where they stop breathing, so we have to take them to the hospital and try to stabilize them,” Zamir said.

It’s a trend doctors expected, Zamir said, as holidays and family gatherings help spread infections.

Zamir, who also has a clinic in Brownsville, said his office has also seen a spike in flu cases that started around the Thanksgiving holiday.

His clinic saw a 30% increase in flu cases right after Christmas, Zamir added.

When it comes to Covid, Dr. Zamir says cases at his clinic are low.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, if your child is experiencing wheezing, it could be RSV.

A sore throat and fever are symptoms of Covid.

The flu is normally associated with body aches.

And if it's just a sore throat, it could be the common cold.

Watch the video above for the full story.