Indiana faces San Antonio on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press



Indiana Pacers (36-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (25-33, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 15-13 at home. San Antonio is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 43.3 points in the paint per game.

The Pacers are 15-14 on the road. Indiana scores 109.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Spurs and Pacers meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Dejounte Murray has averaged 12 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 6.9 assists and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 50.4 percent shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (shoulder), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

