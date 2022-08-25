x

Infant dies after auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan

Wednesday, August 24 2022

An 8-month-old died Monday after a driver crashed into a mother walking with her child in San Juan. 

According to police, the mother is still in critical condition.

The crash happened on Raul Longoria Road, and police have not released further details.

This case is still under investigation. 

