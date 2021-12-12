Infant dies, driver arrested after crash in Harlingen, police say

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department.

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of an infant in Harlingen Saturday night has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, is awaiting arraignment.

Harlingen police say an officer attempted to stop a white car Saturday night when it fled, lost control and crashed on the 1300 block of South Commerce St.

"The male driver fled the scene of the crash leaving behind a severely injured infant child who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The infant child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the release stated.

The identity of the child will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.