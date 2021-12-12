Infant dies, driver at large after crash in Harlingen, police say

Police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of an infant in Harlingen Saturday night, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen police say an officer attempted to stop a white car when it fled, lost control and crashed on the 1300 block of South Commerce St.

"The male driver fled the scene of the crash leaving behind a severely injured infant child who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The infant child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the release stated.

The identity of the child will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the driver is still at large.

The case remains under investigation.