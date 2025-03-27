x

Información actualizada sobre el tiroteo en el que participó un oficial en San Benito

1 hour 9 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 1:59 PM March 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El sheriff del condado Cameron brinda una actualización sobre el tiroteo en el que participaron oficiales que ocurrió el 18 de marzo en San Benito.

El tiroteo ocurrió en la calle Birch, donde el sospechoso recibió un disparo y fue hospitalizado. Se espera que se recupere.

Un agente de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Cameron fue puesto en licencia administrativa paga después del incidente.

Los Rangers de Texas están investigando actualmente.

