Información actualizada sobre el tiroteo en el que participó un oficial en San Benito
El sheriff del condado Cameron brinda una actualización sobre el tiroteo en el que participaron oficiales que ocurrió el 18 de marzo en San Benito.
El tiroteo ocurrió en la calle Birch, donde el sospechoso recibió un disparo y fue hospitalizado. Se espera que se recupere.
Un agente de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Cameron fue puesto en licencia administrativa paga después del incidente.
Los Rangers de Texas están investigando actualmente.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Hondo neighborhood streets flooded following rain
-
Thursday, March 27, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
-
Brownsville mayor highlights accomplishments in latest State of the City Address
-
San Benito man urging others to get screened for colon cancer
-
Solar panel farm opens in Starr County
Sports Video
-
Three Los Fresnos athletes sign letter of intent
-
Girls high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
Boys high school soccer area round playoff highlights & scores
-
PSJA's Jayden James signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...