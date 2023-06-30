x

Informan sobre las deportaciones de indocumentados bajo el título 8

3 weeks 2 days 22 hours ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 8:21 PM June 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Santiago Caicedo

Algunos migrantes en Matamoros siguen impacientes para cruzar de manera ilegal, ayer varios corrían hacia el puente Gateway para entrar a Brownsville.

Santiago Caicedo viajó hasta Matamoros y relata más al respecto, vea el video para el informe completo.

