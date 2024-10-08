Inmobiliaria realiza conferencia de inversiones en McAllen
Jessica Sáenz, agente de bienes raíces en JSL Living Real Estate, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de inversiones inmobiliarias, el cual se realizará este jueves 10 de octubre en McAllen.
-Ubicación del evento: 5517 N McColl Rd, 5517
-Número de contacto: 956 715 7734
Para más información sobre el evento, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
