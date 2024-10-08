x

Inmobiliaria realiza conferencia de inversiones en McAllen

4 hours 37 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 10:41 AM October 08, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Jessica Sáenz, agente de bienes raíces en JSL Living Real Estate, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de inversiones inmobiliarias, el cual se realizará este jueves 10 de octubre en McAllen. 

-Ubicación del evento: 5517 N McColl Rd, 5517 

-Número de contacto: 956 715 7734 

Para más información sobre el evento, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

