Inscripciones abiertas para el torneo de pesca en la Isla del Padre Sur
Melissa Mikulik, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de 'Texas International Fishing Tournament' (TIFT) visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al torneo de pesca familiar que se estará realizando desde el 31 de julio hasta el 4 de agosto en la Isla del Padre.
Número para informes y reservaciones. 956.943.8438
Para más información sobre el torneo, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
