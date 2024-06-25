x

Inscripciones abiertas para el torneo de pesca en la Isla del Padre Sur

Melissa Mikulik, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de 'Texas International Fishing Tournament' (TIFT) visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al torneo de pesca familiar que se estará realizando desde el 31 de julio hasta el 4 de agosto en la Isla del Padre. 

Número para informes y reservaciones. 956.943.8438

Para más información sobre el torneo, haz clic aquí.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

