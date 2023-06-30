x

Investigación en curso después de decubrir cuerpo en el condado de Willacy

2 days 9 hours 7 minutes ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 10:07 PM June 27, 2023 in Noticias RGV

En el condado Willacy se investiga el hallazgo de un cuerpo sin vida. El sheriff del condado informa que se encontró entre la maleza al norte.

Se cree que puede ser un hombre indocumentado, pero por el momento no ha sido identificado. El juez de paz del condado Willacy ha ordenado una autopsia para determinar la causa de la muerte. 






