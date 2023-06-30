Investigación en curso después de decubrir cuerpo en el condado de Willacy
En el condado Willacy se investiga el hallazgo de un cuerpo sin vida. El sheriff del condado informa que se encontró entre la maleza al norte.
Se cree que puede ser un hombre indocumentado, pero por el momento no ha sido identificado. El juez de paz del condado Willacy ha ordenado una autopsia para determinar la causa de la muerte.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
-
Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr....
-
Tenants in Weslaco apartments face AC issues through summer heat
-
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes