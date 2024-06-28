x

Investigación en curso por incautación de armas en Puente Internacional de Progreso

Investigación en curso por incautación de armas en Puente Internacional de Progreso
4 hours 44 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 6:16 PM June 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En el puente internacional DE Progreso, autoridades fronterizas incautaron 67 armas, 69 cargadores y 33 cartuchos.

En este caso tampoco se ha revelado la identidad de algún detenido.

El material armamentístico estaba oculto en un vehículo, y una investigación ha sido asumida por el departamento de seguridad nacional.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days