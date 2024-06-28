Investigación en curso por incautación de armas en Puente Internacional de Progreso
En el puente internacional DE Progreso, autoridades fronterizas incautaron 67 armas, 69 cargadores y 33 cartuchos.
En este caso tampoco se ha revelado la identidad de algún detenido.
El material armamentístico estaba oculto en un vehículo, y una investigación ha sido asumida por el departamento de seguridad nacional.
