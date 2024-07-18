Investigadores del FBI siguen sin motivo claro del intento de asesinato de Donald Trump
Días después del intento de asesinar al expresidente Donald Trump en un mitin, los investigadores aún no han descubierto el motivo del atacante.
El FBI dijo a los senadores que creían que una cuenta de la plataforma Digital Steam pertenecía al Thomas Matthews Crook, el atacante que disparó presuntamente contra Donald Trump.
Sin embargo, según los investigadores, esa cuenta de Steam a nombre de Crooks es falsa.
Los funcionarios insisten también en que la investigación aún se encuentra en sus primeras etapas.
