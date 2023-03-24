Investigation Underway after Body Found at Harlingen Home

UPDATE (12/5): Autopsy results are pending for a man found dead in a Harlingen home on Tuesday.

His body was found inside an apartment on the 1500 block of North Commerce.

His identity has not been released.

HARLINGEN – Authorities in Harlingen are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s body was found at a home on Commerce Street.

The case is currently being deemed a death investigation.

Authorities say the circumstances require more investigating.

