Investigation Underway after Body Found at Harlingen Home
UPDATE (12/5): Autopsy results are pending for a man found dead in a Harlingen home on Tuesday.
His body was found inside an apartment on the 1500 block of North Commerce.
His identity has not been released.
-----
HARLINGEN – Authorities in Harlingen are investigating the death of a man after his body was found Tuesday afternoon.
The man’s body was found at a home on Commerce Street.
The case is currently being deemed a death investigation.
Authorities say the circumstances require more investigating.
Watch the video above for more information.
