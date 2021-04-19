Investigation underway after body found in Peñitas

Credit: MGN Online

In a social media post made Monday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 12:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 3 Mile Line and Jara Chinas Road in Peñitas and discovered the body of a 28-year-old man.

HCSO said the incident appears to be an accident and involves heavy machinery.

At about 12pm, HCSO Deputies responded to the area of 3 Mile Line and Jara Chinas Road in Penitas. The deceased body of a 28-year-old male was located. The incident appears to be accidental and involves heavy machinery. The investigation is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/f02OtdUeI5 — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) April 19, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.