x

Investigation underway after body found in Peñitas

6 hours 10 seconds ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 April 19, 2021 5:12 PM April 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: MGN Online

In a social media post made Monday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 12:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 3 Mile Line and Jara Chinas Road in Peñitas and discovered the body of a 28-year-old man.

HCSO said the incident appears to be an accident and involves heavy machinery.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days