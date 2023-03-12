x

Investigation underway after body found in Raymondville canal

A death investigation is underway in Raymondville after authorities discovered a man's body by a canal.

The body was found south of San Francisco Avenue, according to Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar.

The Raymondville Police Department is conducting the investigation.

