Investigation underway after car catches on fire in parking lot of Pharr restaurant

6 hours 45 minutes ago Saturday, March 12 2022 Mar 12, 2022 March 12, 2022 5:09 PM March 12, 2022 in News - Local

A car went up in flames outside a Pharr restaurant Saturday.

The fire was caught on camera as it happened near the corner of Jackson Road and Sam Houston Boulevard.

A city spokesperson says no one was injured as the owner of the car able to get out in time. 

The cause of the fire is still being looked into.

