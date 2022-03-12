Investigation underway after car catches on fire in parking lot of Pharr restaurant
A car went up in flames outside a Pharr restaurant Saturday.
The fire was caught on camera as it happened near the corner of Jackson Road and Sam Houston Boulevard.
A city spokesperson says no one was injured as the owner of the car able to get out in time.
The cause of the fire is still being looked into.
