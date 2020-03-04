Investigation underway after drowning reported at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Texas Game Wardens are investigating a drowning near Beach Access 5 in Cameron County.

The incident coming as more spring breakers make their way to South Padre Island.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS it told it happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the bayside near Beach Access 5.

Game Wardens are heading to the island to collect information from the agencies that responded. Texas Parks and Wildlife are in charge of investigating any fatality that happens in a body of water.

We’ll update this story as information become available.