Investigations underway after two Valley places of worship vandalized

The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Father Jorge Gomez said Tuesday morning.

Gomez said security cameras recorded someone — who appears to be a woman — vandalizing the basilica.

Gomez said the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville filed a police report with the city of San Juan. Anyone with information is asked to call (956) 223-2400.

Officers also responded to vandalism at Temple Emanuel in McAllen on Tuesday.

Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department, said that officers responded to a call about vandalism at the temple.

Both houses of worship were tagged with similar graffiti. Whether or not the cases are connected wasn't immediately clear.

