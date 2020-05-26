Investigations underway after two Valley places of worship vandalized
The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle was vandalized at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Father Jorge Gomez said Tuesday morning.
Gomez said security cameras recorded someone — who appears to be a woman — vandalizing the basilica.
Gomez said the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville filed a police report with the city of San Juan. Anyone with information is asked to call (956) 223-2400.
Officers also responded to vandalism at Temple Emanuel in McAllen on Tuesday.
Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesman for the McAllen Police Department, said that officers responded to a call about vandalism at the temple.
Both houses of worship were tagged with similar graffiti. Whether or not the cases are connected wasn't immediately clear.
Check back for updates.
