Investigator takes stand in deadly Edinburg crash trial

EDINBURG – An investigator with the Edinburg Police Department is the latest witness to take the stand in the trial of a man accused in a fatal car crash.

The investigator, Armando Celedon, showed jurors a videotaped interview he conducted with Luis Gonzalez from his hospital bed back in 2018.

It took place two days after Gonzalez was involved in a crash that killed three people and badly injured another.

In the interview, Gonzalez said he remembered taking a Xanax during a date the night of the crash after working a double shift – but he denied taking any other drugs or alcohol.

He's facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.