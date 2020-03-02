x

Investigator takes stand in deadly Edinburg crash trial

5 hours 14 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 March 02, 2020 11:03 AM March 02, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villareal

EDINBURG – An investigator with the Edinburg Police Department is the latest witness to take the stand in the trial of a man accused in a fatal car crash.

The investigator, Armando Celedon, showed jurors a videotaped interview he conducted with Luis Gonzalez from his hospital bed back in 2018.

It took place two days after Gonzalez was involved in a crash that killed three people and badly injured another.

In the interview, Gonzalez said he remembered taking a Xanax during a date the night of the crash after working a double shift – but he denied taking any other drugs or alcohol.

He's facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days