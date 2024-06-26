Invitan a la comunidad del Valle a un evento cultural en San Benito
Ricardo Ballit en compañía de los integrantes del Salón de la Fama y Museo de la Música Conjunto de Texas, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos de un evento cultural que realizarán este sábado 29 de junio.
Número para informes: (956) 245-5005
Ubicación del evento: 402 W. Robertson Street, San Benito, TX
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
