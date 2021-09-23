IRS Blocking Entries with Sensitive Information from 1040 Transcripts

WESLACO – The IRS says they are removing personally identifiable information from the 1040 Form series taxpayers request to protect them from identity fraud.

The new 1040’s will only include the last four digits of the social security number and block the rest.

Other characters that include personal information will be blocked as well.

To find out more about these changes visit their website.

