‘It’s a big relief:’ Valley parent reacts to student loan forgiveness plan

Valley parents helping their children pay off their student loan debt say they’re relieved with the president’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Jose Zamora is a father of three who is helping his children pay off their student loans.

“It wasn't enough asking for loans, and any way we had to pay out of our money, “Zamora said. “We do not mind. That's why we are there for them as parents, to help them and to support them."

Zamora said he was happy when he heard of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The president's move forgives up to $10,000 for people earning less than $125,000 a year – or $250,000 for couples.

It also forgives up to $20,000 for low income borrowers who received Pell Grants.

“I’m really happy, it’s a big relief for all families,” Zamora said.

UTRGV Senior Vice President of Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs Maggie Hinojosa said she hopes the president’s plan will attract new students to the university.

