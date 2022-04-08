'It's a good first step': Gladys Porter Zoo gets federal funding for smuggled animal cases

For the first time, money is on the way to help the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville respond to animal smuggling cases.

Behind the scenes at Gladys Porter Zoo, there's more than meets the eye.

Many animals on the other side of the exhibit under the care of zookeepers and veterinary staff were brought to the zoo due to crimes involving animals.

RELATED: Endangered spider monkeys found inside duffel bag at Progreso International Bridge

"We had a jaguar that was brought in by Border Patrol that they thought was a drug shipment that had been thrown over the wall and actually it turned out to be a baby jaguar," said Gladys Porter Zoo Director Dr. Pat Burchfield. "It's not unusual for us to get a call from the bridge and say, 'Well, we have 800 reptiles that have been confiscated here at the border.' Some for the pet trade; others may be endangered. It varies."

Dr. Burchfield says the incidents keep happening. In the past, the zoo took care of the smuggled animals using money out of their own pocket.

"The reality is that as we see deforestation and active trade in black market and animals, we're going to see more and more reliance on the part of federal agencies for accredited zoos to help them with these animals," said Dr. Burchfield.

Dr. Burchfield says for the first time, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is giving Gladys Porter Zoo $12,000 out of its COVID relief funds for that purpose, part of $1.6 million for zoos across the country.

"It's a good first step," Dr. Burchfield said. "If we can get all those agencies on board to establish a fund, not just COVID relief-related, but a permanent fund to assist those facilities that assist them on a regular basis."