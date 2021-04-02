'It's a sad day': Edinburg PD joins officers across Texas honoring fallen DPS trooper

Last week, Texas State Trooper Chad Walker was shot during a traffic stop, yesterday he was taken off life support.

Edinburg Chief of Police Cesar Torres said Walker's death hits close to home.

The news of Walker's death spread quickly through Texas and though he wasn't from the Rio Grande Valley, local officers said they still felt the loss of a brother.

On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott asked that Texas law enforcement join together for a moment of remembrance— flashing their red and blue lights for one minute at 1:00 p.m..

Torres said he hopes the community can take the time to think about Walker and the danger law enforcement officers face.

"Officers on a daily basis we sacrifice," Torres said. "We give it all to protect and defend our communities."