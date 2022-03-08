‘It’s normal to react:’ Mental health expert provides tips on coping with Russia-Ukraine war

The images of the war Russia is waging on Ukraine could impact a person’s mental health, even a half a world away.

Dr. Alfonso Mercado – a licensed clinical psychologist and associate professor at UTRGV – says the Russia-Ukraine war can take a toll on anyone's mental health.

“Even though we don't have direct ties with Ukrainian communities, it’s normal,” Dr. Mercado said. “It's part of being human."

Mercado recommends being mindful of how much time you're spending reading or watching what's unfolding. And if you start feeling anxious about what's going on, Mercado suggests talking to a friend about it.

“Listening to others and talking about it is a way of coping,” Mercado said. “If we don't express it in a healthy way… the anxiety and depression and other types of behaviors might exacerbate if we continue to stuff our feelings and emotions."

