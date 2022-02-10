‘It was just floating:’ Family speaks out after cemetery plot found flooded during family service

Family members of a loved one spent hours removing water from the cemetery plot of a relative they tried to bury.

"He said there was water in there, he saw that the casket wasn't going down and the dirt wasn't helping,” Abigail Hernandez said. “It was just floating."

The casket had to be pulled out so the water could be removed.

The man in charge Anahuac Community Cemetery said this has never happened before, but he did admit -the land floods easily.

