‘It was just floating:’ Family speaks out after cemetery plot found flooded during family service

4 hours 26 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, February 10 2022 Feb 10, 2022 February 10, 2022 6:07 PM February 10, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

Family members of a loved one spent hours removing water from the cemetery plot of a relative they tried to bury.

"He said there was water in there, he saw that the casket wasn't going down and the dirt wasn't helping,” Abigail Hernandez said. “It was just floating."

The casket had to be pulled out so the water could be removed.

The man in charge Anahuac Community Cemetery said this has never happened before, but he did admit -the land floods easily.

