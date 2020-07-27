James scheduled to start for Astros against Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (1-2, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (2-1, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Josh James (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.