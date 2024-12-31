Jamming Joe invita a la comunidad a su evento de fin año
Joe visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su banda y del evento que realizará por el año nuevo.
Jamming Joe Band se especializa en la música country, rock 'n' roll y rock clásico.
Número de contacto: (956) 456-0994.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
