Jamming Joe invita a la comunidad a su evento de fin año

Jamming Joe invita a la comunidad a su evento de fin año
1 hour 41 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 12:00 PM December 31, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Joe visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su banda y del evento que realizará por el año nuevo.

Jamming Joe Band se especializa en la música country, rock 'n' roll y rock clásico.

Número de contacto: (956) 456-0994.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

