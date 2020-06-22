'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.

