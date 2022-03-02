Jessica Cisneros leads in District 28 Democratic congressional race
Jessica Cisneros leads in the Democratic District 28 congressional race.
As of Tuesday night, Cisneros has received 19,590 votes, followed by incumbent Henry Cuellar, who has received 18,567 votes. Nearly 76 percent of precincts are reporting.
The third Democratic challenger, Tannya Judith Benavides, had received 1,854 votes Tuesday night.
The race could head to a runoff if neither candidate receives 50 percent plus one of the vote.
For live election updates, head to krgv.com/elections.
