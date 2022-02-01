Job fair happening Wednesday at South Padre Island Convention Center
The city of South Padre Island is teaming up with Workforce Solutions Cameron to host a job fair at the convention center.
The job fair is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Officials say 25 employers have signed up. Most of the employers are expected to be part of the hospitality industry.
Next Wednesday, another job fair is planned in Harlingen at Casa de Amistad. The majority of the employers next week will represent the healthcare industry.
