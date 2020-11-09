Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

By The Associated Press



Denver Nuggets (39-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (26-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: The Mavericks will play host to conference foe Denver at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks have gone 14-20 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 15-7 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Nuggets have gone 14-14 away from home. Denver averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 13-8 when turning the ball over more than opponents. The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 126-118 on Dec. 18. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 17.7 points while shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic has scored 22.4 points and totaled 8.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jokic is averaging 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Nuggets. Mason Plumlee is shooting 63.1 percent and has averaged 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 105.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg).

Nuggets Injuries: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

