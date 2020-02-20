Jolly, SMU visit Tulsa

SMU (18-7, 8-5) vs. Tulsa (17-9, 9-4)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Jolly and SMU will take on Brandon Rachal and Tulsa. The senior Jolly is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Rachal, a junior, is averaging 5.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The Mustangs are led by Jolly and Isiaha Mike. Jolly has averaged 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Mike has recorded 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Hurricane have been led by Rachal and Martins Igbanu. Rachal has averaged 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Igbanu has put up 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kendric Davis has had his hand in 49 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: SMU has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Hurricane have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. Tulsa has 26 assists on 52 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while SMU has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked first among AAC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game. The Mustangs have averaged 79.2 points per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.