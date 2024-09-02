Jones County rural hospital closes, 23rd in Texas since 2013
HAMLIN, Texas (AP) - A rural hospital in Jones County has closed due to financial hardships, though its medical clinic and EMS services will remain.
Hamlin Hospital District board of directors' news release says the Wednesday closing of Hamlin Memorial Hospital's 16,000-square-foot facility means the end of inpatient, emergency room, physical therapy and Meals on Wheels services.
Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals President John Henderson told the Abilene Reporter-News on Thursday that hospitals such as Hamlin are victims of "death by a thousand paper cuts."
Henderson says Texas leads the nation in rural hospital closures. Hamlin will be 23rd closure since 2013, more than double any other state.
State Republican Rep. Stan Lambert's district includes Jones County. He says the issue is a top priority for him.
Information from: Abilene Reporter-News, http://www.reporternews.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
