Juarez-Lincoln Distance Runners Sign With Allen CC
LA JOYA - A pair of Juarez-Lincoln distance runners are going to be teammates at the next level.
Nancy Maldonado and Freddy Calvillo signed with Allen Community College Wednesday morning.
The duo tells CHANNEL 5, they're excited to continue doing what they love.
