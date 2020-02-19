x

Juarez-Lincoln Distance Runners Sign With Allen CC

3 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2020 Feb 19, 2020 February 19, 2020 6:23 PM February 19, 2020 in Sports

LA JOYA - A pair of Juarez-Lincoln distance runners are going to be teammates at the next level.

Nancy Maldonado and Freddy Calvillo signed with Allen Community College Wednesday morning.

The duo tells CHANNEL 5, they're excited to continue doing what they love.

