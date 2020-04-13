Judge: Alabama can't prohibit abortion during pandemic

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state’s response to coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Sunday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from forbidding abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson says abortion providers can decide whether a procedure can wait. The ruling was a victory for abortion rights advocates who are fighting efforts in Texas, Ohio, Alabama and other states to prohibit abortion services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lawyer for clinics said it will ensure abortion remains available in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.